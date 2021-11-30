Update on Travel Ban from Southern African Countries

Due to a coronavirus variant of concern discovered in southern Africa, the Netherlands has introduced a travel ban from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa to the Netherlands. This travel ban is in place until Saturday 4 December 23:59 but may be extended at short notice.

An exemption applies to:

Dutch nationals and residents;

EU or Schengen residents in transit to their country of residence with proof of a confirmed onward flight booking within the EU;

Transport of medical staff, staff primarily necessary for the control of Covid-19 or patients when this is in the interest of public health in the Netherlands, on the public bodies Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba respectively;

Transport of seafarers in possession of a seafarers' booklet, if they travel in the exercise of their function or if they travel to or from their activities, with the exception of seafarers on commercial yachts and pleasure craft;

Transport of personnel employed in the aviation sector and who travel there for the purpose of pursuing their profession;

Persons traveling for compelling family or humanitarian reasons. Prior application must be made to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

All travelers over 12 years of age regardless of vaccination or recovery status will have to adhere to the following:

1. Negative PCR tests

Travelers must have

a negative NAAT (PCR) test result based on a sample collected no more than 24 hours before departure in the foreign country, or;

a negative NAAT (PCR)test result based on a sample collected no more than 48 hours before departure in the foreign country AND a negative antigen test result based on a sample collected no more than 24 hours before departure.

2. Quarantine

Travelers will be required to self-quarantine for ten days (shortened to five days in the event of a negative test in the Netherlands), which is taken from the GGD five days after arrival in the Netherlands.

A reduced number of exceptions from the full list apply. Please confirm that you qualify for exemption before travelling. You must be able to prove that the exception applies to you. Travelers must always have a completed quarantine declaration, even if you do not have to quarantine.

Exemptions from mandatory quarantine | Coronavirus COVID-19 | Government.nl

Passengers in transit will not be required to quarantine but must complete a quarantine declaration.

Keep in touch with your airline and check your travel advice regularly.

Contact

For questions on entry policy and travel restrictions, please email

• English DCV-247CC-EN@minbuza.nl

• Nederlands DCV-247CC-NL@minbuza.nl

• Español DCV-247CC-ES@minbuza.nl

• Français DCV-247CC-FR@minbuza.nl