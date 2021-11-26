The Netherlands implements flight ban from high risk countries due to new Covid19 varient.

Today, the Dutch government has installed a flight ban for flights from Botswana, Eswathini, Lesotho, Namibia, South-Africa and Zimbabwe, with effect from today, 26 November 2021, 12 am, up to and including 4 December 2021.

There is an exception for Dutch passport holders and EU/Schengen residents in transit with a confirmed onward booking to a destination within the European Union.

The following requirements will apply regardless of vaccination status:

A negative PCR / NAAT test of up to 24 hours old when boarding the aircraft and up to 48 hours old before arrival in the Netherlands or a negative PCR / NAAT test of up to 48 hours before departure to the Netherlands and an additional negative speed test of up to 24 hours old when boarding the aircraft;

A quarantine obligation for ten days or shortened to five days in the event of a negative test, which was taken from the GGD five days after arrival in the Netherlands;

Please review the guidelines before travelling as they may change at short notice.

Checklist for entering or returning to the Netherlands from outside the EU/Schengen area | Coronavirus COVID-19 | Government.nl

For details of the directive, please see (in Dutch for now): Regeling vijfde tijdelijk verbod burgerluchtverkeer luchtruim Nederland en BES in verband met het virus dat de ziekte COVID-19 veroorzaakt | Kamerstuk | Rijksoverheid.nl

Travellers are advised to consult their travel agency or air carrier for details about flights and departures.