New Zealand Border Opening In Stages

On 24 November the New Zealand Government announced their plan to open the border in three steps.

Step 1 – opening to fully vaccinated New Zealand citizens and those residence-class visa holders and other travellers eligible under our current settings from Australia from 11.59 pm on 16 January 2022 (provided they have been in Australia or New Zealand for the past 14 days)

Step 2 – opening to fully vaccinated New Zealand citizens and those residence-class visa holders and other travellers eligible under our current border settings, from all but Very High-Risk countries, from 11.59pm Sunday 13 February.

Step 3 – opening to fully vaccinated foreign nationals (possibly staged by visa category), from 30 April onwards.

It is important to note under Step 3 that it will be a staged opening possibly by visa category.

