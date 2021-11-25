Consular Department Announcement

From January 2022 the consular section of the embassy will be open for Passport/ID card/MVV applications as well as DigiD activations from Monday to Thursday from 9:00-12:30 and 13:00-14:30.

As we are an essential service, we will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination under the NZ Government traffic light system to enter the embassy. We will however continue with our current protocol to keep you, your family and our staff safe.

Customers need to send in their paperwork by email before their appointment to avoid handling too much paperwork.

Customers can only arrive a maximum of 5 minutes ahead of their scheduled time. There will be signs downstairs in the lobby of the building and in hallways.

Only one person is allowed in the waiting room at any time. Families are allowed to come with more than one to the embassy waiting room.

All customers need to scan in using their NZ COVID Tracer or sign in when entering the waiting room, sanitize their hands and wear a mask. QR code, sign-in, sanitizer and masks are available at the entrance.

Visit our website for more information on how to apply for a passport and to book your appointment. Our appointment system for January and February is now open. We also plan to travel around the country with our pop up consular desk in 2022, please visit our website to find out where we will be in 2022.

Did you know you can also apply for your DigiD activation code via video call with our contact center Netherlands Worldwide? Please follow this link for more information.