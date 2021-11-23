Women, Our Food Heroes

As part of our appreciation to all actors in the agriculture and food sector, in particular women, and in light of the tribute of the Indonesian national mothers’ day on 22 December, the Agriculture team of the Netherlands Embassy in Jakarta would like to feature the women in agriculture and food sectors that have been impacting the sector with their positive support and contributions.

This event planned to be held in December 2021, with a talk show featuring female from agriculture actors and enthusiasts accompanied with traditional food show, and followed by photo exhibition on the women in agrifood sectors titled "Women, our Food Heroes". The photo exhibition is open for public. Date and location of the event will be updated on our social media platforms.