Second WINNER Took Place in the End of October 2021

From 26 – 29 October 2021 the second ‘Week for Indonesian – Netherlands Education and Research’ (WINNER) took place. The event, which brings together politicians, policy makers, researchers, teachers and scientists from both Indonesia and the Netherlands, aims at strengthening bilateral academic cooperation.

Last year, due to the Covid pandemic, this annual event took place entirely online, but because of the recently improved situation in Jakarta, a hybrid event was possible. In fact, it was the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that visitors were allowed again in the auditorium of the Erasmus Huis, for the opening of WINNER.

This year the overarching theme was ‘Innovation for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s): Education and Research Collaboration Towards the Future’. The first (online) speakers were the Indonesian Minister for Education, Culture, Research and Technologie, Nadiem Makarin, the head of the new Indonesian National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), Handoko, and the Dutch Minister of Education and Culture, Van Engelshoven. After that, there were keynote speeches by young female researchers from both countries.

During the second day, there were six streams of parallel sessions organized by Dutch and Indonesian researchers on topics related to urban-rural dynamics, innovating food systems, water and energy management, public health, knowledge in practice and opportunities to collaborate with the new BRIN.

In addition, there were distinct spaces for online networking and matchmaking, as well as a virtual fair for Indonesian universities to attracht Dutch students. The third and last day had sessions on the internationalisation of education, on Covid-19 and on the role of religion in tackling water and climate challenges. Cynthia Bol moderated a session on Citizen’s Science.

The final discussion was on climate change and climate adaptation, with a particular perspective on health. The Indonesian minister for Public Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin and the former Dutch State Secretary for Health, Clémence Ross. The event was closed by the Ambassadors of both countries.

This second WINNER was considered a big success, with so many highly interesting sessions, almost flawless ICT, about a thousand online visitors a day (mostly Indonesians) and of course the live programme in the Erasmus Huis. Hopefully the third WINNER, scheduled for October 2022, can have an even more solid live centre, that will be connected online with institutions and interested individuals all over Indonesia and the Netherlands.