Note From Ambassador Lambert Grijns

November and December traditionally are probably the busiest months of the year. While trying to finalize our work plans, spend the last budgets, and race around the clock to meet deadlines, we are also looking ahead to the coming holiday season, making plans for the new year.

I have the feeling that this year it was even busier than ever: now that Covid has reached a historic low in Indonesia it feels like everyone is using this window to make up for the ‘lost’ past 1,5 years. At my residence for instance, I’ve been hosting quite a few smaller and major events, attended by many of you. And I am very much looking forward to meeting members of the DNC, DBN and W’72 for the annual X-mas party at my home!

At the embassy we were able to take our activities to the next level: the Erasmus Huis went live, for the first time after March 2020, with the World Press Photo Exhibition, the EH library reopened, we could organize live trade missions and attend trade fairs, for instance on Sumatra, set up live seminars and debates like WINNER, deliver live key-note speeches, bring consular services to Bali… in short, we are live again! And in the meantime the last batches of in total more than 5 mln Dutch-donated vaccines arrived in Indonesia as well as a major shipment of Personal Protection Equipment. And we facilitated Netherlands participation in the G20 under Indonesian presidency!

Looking ahead, I sincerely hope that the Covid-situation will remain as encouraging as it is now and I am looking forward to meeting many of you in the coming months. Finally, I wish you all a healthy and happy holiday season!