FOR STUDENTS: Overview of Links to useful Travel- and Vaccination Information

On this page you can find an overview of links to pages that might be useful when you are going to study in the Netherlands. Links to information about vaccinations and recognition of vaccination certificates in the Netherlands are also included. Disclaimer: this list is not exhaustive, and subject to change. We urge you to regularly check for updates via the mentioned links.

Travelling to the Netherlands

As of 11 November 2021, the Dutch Ministry of Health will classify Singapore as a COVID ‘very high risk area’.

People arriving in the Netherlands from Singapore, as of 13 November 2021, need to show a negative COVID-19 test result. All travellers aged 12 or over, regardless of their vaccination or recovery status, will need to show a negative test certificate.

Travellers will need to show a negative PCR test no older than 48 hours before departure or a negative antigen test (ART) no older than 24 hours before departure. Read more information on testing requirements here

Use the checklist for (return) trips to the Netherlands for your preparation.

Upon arrival in the Netherlands, vaccinated people do not need to quarantine. There is an EU-travel ban for unvaccinated people from very high-risk countries, but this travel ban has some exemptions. Read more about the quarantine rules in the Netherlands here.

Regular visa requirements and border procedures do apply. Consult with your airline before you travel, as they may have implemented additional/new requirements for your flight.

For more information about travelling to the Netherlands from Singapore, click here.

Always check the website of the region and/or city you are travelling to.

Recommended links:

Departure from Singapore

https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/departing/overview

To obtain information what is required from the country you are travelling to, look up your country specific information here:

Traveling within the EU countries

What are the rules if I go abroad from this country, and when I return from abroad?

Re-open EU (europa.eu)

Some countries require different Pre-Departure Tests:

Approved clinics for PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests & Approved clinics for ART (Antigen Rapid Test) tests

Don't forget to digitally authenticate and endorse your HealthCerts here:

Notαrise.gov.sg (In case of issues getting this done, send an email to: support@notarise.gov.sg.)

COVID-19 Vaccinations

Which document should I use to prove my vaccinated status when entering the Netherlands?

Visiting the Netherlands from abroad - requirements for proof of vaccination: requirements for the proof of vaccination

Digital Singaporean vaccination certificate for travelling (Please be aware that the use of this digital vaccination certificate is subject to the prevailing entry requirements of your destination country): Notαrise.gov.sg

How can I have my Singapore vaccinations registered in the Netherlands?

If you have been fully vaccinated in a country outside the EU, you can have your vaccination registered in the Netherlands if at least one of the following applies to you:

you are a Dutch national;

you live in the Netherlands;

Follow the steps listed via: Getting proof of vaccination after being vaccinated outside the Netherlands ('I have been fully vaccinated in a country outside the EU')

That way, you can obtain a COVID Certificate that is valid in the Netherlands and throughout the European Union. You can then (after the appointment at the GGD): upload this COVID Certificate in the CoronaCheck app or on CoronaCheck.nl.

For more information:

Approved vaccines in the Netherlands

Approved vaccines

Visiting the Netherlands and attending an activity (for tourists / short term visitors)

Covid certificate for activities in the Netherlands (coronavirus entry pass)

If you are visiting the Netherlands and would like to attend an activity, you can use your EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) for this purpose. For instance a DCC that is proof of vaccination or proof of recovery of COVID-19. If you don't have a DCC, you will need a negative test result to attend.

For more info see this link:

Legalisation of your Birth Certificate from Singapore for use in the Netherlands

To use a document from Singapore in the Netherlands, you must first have it legalised by the Singapore Academy of Law (SAL). This is done with a special stamp called an apostille.

In case your birth certificate is from another country please check this website for more information: Legalisation of foreign documents for use in the Netherlands | Living & working | netherlandsworldwide.nl