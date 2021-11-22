FAQ Page Short-Term Visa (Under 90 Days)

Go to contents

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. Q: Is it possible for Indonesians to travel to the Netherlands during the pandemic?
    A: An entry ban is still effective, however there are exemptions. Please visit this page to check if you are eligible to travel to the Netherlands.
     
  2. Q: I am fully vaccinated (with proof) am I allowed to travel to the Netherlands?
    A: If you are fully vaccinated you may enter the Netherlands. Please visit the page to see the checklist.  
     
  3. Q: My visa is issued by another Schengen country and it is still valid, can I enter the Netherlands using my current visa?
    A: Please check with the issuing embassy.
     
  4. Q: I still hold a valid visa for the Netherlands, do I have to renew my visa or can I enter the Netherlands using my current visa?
    A: Yes, it is possible to use your current visa. However please check if you are eligible to travel.
     
  5. Q: Where can I apply for a short-term visa?
    A: All short-term visa applications are handled by VFS Global. Click here for more information please check. 
     
  6. Q: Can I apply for a short-term visa at the embassy?
    A: No, it is only possible to apply for a short-term visa at VFS Global.
     
  7. Q: How do I schedule an appointment for my short-term visa application?
    A: Schedule your appointment here.  
     
  8. Q: I can't seem to schedule an appointment for my short-term visa application at VFS Global.
    A: Due to the pandemic and the current regulations, VFS Global is not fully operational yet. For more information, please visit VFS website.  
     
  9. Q: I have technical issues when using the VFS appointment system.
    A: Please contact VFS Global at info.nlid@vfshelpline.com
     
  10. Q: Do I have to come in person to apply?
    A: Yes, however there are exemptions, for more information check this page.
     
  11. Q: Which vaccines are accepted in the Netherlands?
    A: Please visit this page. 
     
  12. Q: Do I have to go into quarantine upon arrival in the Netherlands?
    A: Please visit this page.
     
  13. Q: Where can I find the quarantine declaration?
    A: Please visit this page. 
     
  14. Q: Do I have to show a negative test result to enter the Netherlands?
    A: If you can show a proof of vaccination, the test result is not required. Please visit this page for more information. 
     
  15. Q: Where can I find the Vaccine Declaration?
    A: Please visit this page.
     
  16. Q: Are there other requirements for my trip or upon arrival in the Netherlands?
    A: Yes, please do the travel check to travel well prepared. 
     
  17. Q: Can I use the PeduliLindungi App in the Netherlands
    A: No, in the Netherlands you cannot use the PeduliLindungi App. In the Netherlands, the CoronaCheck App is used. For more information, please visit this page.