FAQ Page Short-Term Visa (Under 90 Days)
Frequently Asked Questions
Updated 22-11-2021
- Q: Is it possible for Indonesians to travel to the Netherlands during the pandemic?
A: An entry ban is still effective, however there are exemptions. Please visit this page to check if you are eligible to travel to the Netherlands.
- Q: I am fully vaccinated (with proof) am I allowed to travel to the Netherlands?
A: If you are fully vaccinated you may enter the Netherlands. Please visit the page to see the checklist.
- Q: My visa is issued by another Schengen country and it is still valid, can I enter the Netherlands using my current visa?
A: Please check with the issuing embassy.
- Q: I still hold a valid visa for the Netherlands, do I have to renew my visa or can I enter the Netherlands using my current visa?
A: Yes, it is possible to use your current visa. However please check if you are eligible to travel.
- Q: Where can I apply for a short-term visa?
A: All short-term visa applications are handled by VFS Global. Click here for more information please check.
- Q: Can I apply for a short-term visa at the embassy?
A: No, it is only possible to apply for a short-term visa at VFS Global.
- Q: How do I schedule an appointment for my short-term visa application?
A: Schedule your appointment here.
- Q: I can't seem to schedule an appointment for my short-term visa application at VFS Global.
A: Due to the pandemic and the current regulations, VFS Global is not fully operational yet. For more information, please visit VFS website.
- Q: I have technical issues when using the VFS appointment system.
A: Please contact VFS Global at info.nlid@vfshelpline.com
- Q: Do I have to come in person to apply?
A: Yes, however there are exemptions, for more information check this page.
- Q: Which vaccines are accepted in the Netherlands?
A: Please visit this page.
- Q: Do I have to go into quarantine upon arrival in the Netherlands?
A: Please visit this page.
- Q: Where can I find the quarantine declaration?
A: Please visit this page.
- Q: Do I have to show a negative test result to enter the Netherlands?
A: If you can show a proof of vaccination, the test result is not required. Please visit this page for more information.
- Q: Where can I find the Vaccine Declaration?
A: Please visit this page.
- Q: Are there other requirements for my trip or upon arrival in the Netherlands?
A: Yes, please do the travel check to travel well prepared.
- Q: Can I use the PeduliLindungi App in the Netherlands
A: No, in the Netherlands you cannot use the PeduliLindungi App. In the Netherlands, the CoronaCheck App is used. For more information, please visit this page.