Award-winning Dutch documentaries at UK film festivals

‘Shadow Game’, the award-winning documentary about teenage refugees trying to make their way into Europe, has its UK premiere on Tuesday 30 November. This documentary, by Dutch film directors Eefje Blankevoort and Els van Driel, is part of the Global Health Film Festival. Another critically acclaimed documentary by a Dutch filmmaker will feature at that festival. ‘Your Mum and Dad’, a film about family traumas that get passed on from one generation to the next, directed by Klaartje Quirijns, premieres on Sunday 28 November at 5pm GMT. Both Els van Driel and Klaartje Quirijns will participate in a panel discussion at the – online – Global Health Film Festival.

Three Dutch docs at two UK festivals Subsequently, the FRAMES of REPRESENTATION film festival takes place at the Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) in London. Here another Dutch documentary is screened: ‘A Man and A Camera’ by Guido Hendrikx. In this film, Hendrikx rings the doorbell of random people and starts filming them without saying a word, to explore how people react to this. The screening – yet another UK premiere – is on Monday 29 November at 6:20pm GMT. Hendrikx will be in London to meet with other filmmakers whose films are screened at ICA and he will take the stage to talk about his documentary directly after its screening.

Dates to put in your diary

Also taking currently place: IDFA

The International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam, IDFA, is also underway. From 17 to 28 November there are hundreds of film screenings and documentary film industry events at more than a dozen film theaters around Amsterdam. All films are either English spoken or English subtitled. Some of the documentaries can be viewed online, including several world premieres, but unfortunately these films can only be viewed if one has a Dutch IP address. Interested in travelling to Amsterdam to visit IDFA? Please make yourself aware of the Dutch government’s travel advice.