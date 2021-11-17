NZ COVID vaccine certificate connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate system.

The EU Commission and New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade announced yesterday that vaccination certificates from Aotearoa New Zealand are now connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate system. COVID certificates issued by NZ can therefore be used in EU DCC countries and the EU Digital COVID Certificate can be used in NZ.

On15 November the European Commission adopted an implementing decision confirming the equivalence of New Zealand’s international vaccination certificate to the EU Digital COVID Certificate. The decision entered into force on 16 November upon its publication in the EU Official Journal. In turn, New Zealand recognises the EU Digital COVID Certificate as equivalent to New Zealand’s international vaccination certificate. These measures will facilitate the travel of EU and local citizens vaccinated in New Zealand to the EU (or vice versa), as well as more generally pave the way for reconnecting the EU and New Zealand once borders reopen.

EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said he was pleased to see the number of countries wanting to join the EU system continue to grow.

"With today's decisions, 49 countries and territories in five continents are connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate system. We continue our efforts to strengthen travellers' confidence in safe travel inside and outside the EU."

More information on the EU Digital COVID Certificate and recognition of non-EU certificates available here.