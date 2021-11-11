Vacancy: Agricultural Advisor

The Netherlands Embassy in Singapore is looking for an Agricultural Advisor.

A. BASIC DETAILS

Job title: Agricultural Advisor

Mission: Singapore

Job level: scale 8

Number of hours: 30 hours per week

Contract duration: One year, renewal is possible

GENERAL INFORMATION

The Agricultural Network represents Dutch interests in the areas of agriculture, nature and food safety & security and to this end maintains intensive contacts with the local authorities, Dutch and local businesses, knowledge institutes and civil-society organisations. They make an essential contribution to strengthening the international position of the Netherlands by means of:

policy support for the ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV);

providing business support services to the Dutch agribusiness sector;

bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Much of the time is spent promoting trade, attracting investments and negotiating market access for Dutch agriproducts with the authorities in the country of representation. In addition to that the Agricultural Network, in certain countries, make a contribution to the strengthening of the Food Security. The Agricultural Network adopts a proactive approach, seeking out opportunities for Dutch agribusiness and establishing direct contact with the relevant players via newsletters, ‘agroberichtenbuitenland.nl’, social media and websites.

B. DESCRIPTION

B.1.1 RESULT AREAS AND RESULTS

Specialist and policy-related support

B.1.2 TASKS

Specialist and policy-related support Agricultural Advisor Singapore

The Agricultural Adviser in Singapore helps companies:

find tailor-made market information,

find the right business partner,

start a new project

or deal with market access issues.

The Advisor also promotes and represents Dutch governmental policy related to agricultural issues. This includes the global transition towards sustainable agriculture, contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

Main tasks:

Maintain and expand the LNV relationships and network of stakeholders in the triple helix in Singapore and The Netherlands;

Identify and assess potential partners and areas for LNV collaboration both in Singapore and the Netherlands;

Respond to enquiries by both Dutch and Singaporean parties with regards to the LNV developments & trends;

Draft reports, news articles and analyses on developments in Singapore related to LNV and relevant economic sectors, and identify new opportunities;

Organize programs for incoming Dutch delegations (Government, Industry, Universities and Research Institutes);

Organizing events (seminar, workshop, roundtable discussion) related to agriculture;

Identifies bottlenecks in trade transactions and contributes proactively and independently to resolve these;

Has an understanding of the local political/administrative environment, establishes and maintains network contacts for carrying out to the above tasks;

Identifies, analyses and interprets relevant data and developments and translates them into policy proposals;

Contributes to other activities and goals of the embassy.

B.2 FRAMEWORK

The Agricultural Advisor reports to the Agricultural Counsellor based in Jakarta with a dotted line to the Deputy Head of Mission of the Netherlands embassy in Singapore.

Related guidelines for procedures, regulations and legislation;

Assessment based on the tasks performed;

The Advisor has flexibility in determining the method of working in order to achieve agreed goals;

B.3 CONTACTS

You will work in a wide network of Government, Knowledge Institutes, industry players, NGO’s, etc

With the Agricultural Network at the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO.nl) in The Hague and with other Agricultural counsellors and advisors worldwide;

With the ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality in The Hague and if necessary with other ministries;

With local ministries and authorities, professional organisations and the business community in Singapore and in the Netherlands;

With Wageningen University and other related universities in The Netherlands;

With other members of the Dutch Embassy and especially with team members of the Economic Section;

With independent civil society organisations, such as NGOs;

With news media for public information, PR and press releases.

B.4 KNOWLEDGE AND SKILL REQUIREMENTS

General knowledge and understanding of agriculture, forestry, nature and fisheries policy, food safety and security, legislation and regulations, government structure and agribusiness:

General knowledge and understanding of current developments in policy domains, society and trading position of the country of representation;

Fluent in English (reading, writing and oral);

Skilled communicator and presenter (writing and oral);

Pro-active, service oriented, flexible and able to deal effectively with both Singaporean and Dutch clients;

Experience in project management, planning, managing deadlines, informing relevant stakeholders etc;

A command of the Dutch language is desirable. Familiarity with and ability to adapt to Dutch culture and customs;

Capacity to build, maintain and expand a network of contacts in relevant fields;

Skill in translating insights and information into recommendations, plans and reports and assessing the resultant policy consequences;

B.5 COMPETENCES

Ability to work with others

Focus on results

Integrity

Organisational sensitivity

Initiative

External awareness

Ability to network

Ability to think analytically

Flexibility

B.6 LEVEL OF EDUCATION / ADDITIONAL TRAINING AND KNOWLEDGE

At least higher professional level (HBO);

A minimum of five years experience.

C. WORK ENVIRONMENT

The Agricultural Advisor is part of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Singapore and Brunei which has around 25 employees. There is close cooperation within the Economic and the wider Embassy. The Agricultural Network is responsible for agribusiness affairs.

C.1 EMPLOYMENT CONDITIONS

We offer a local contract and a competitive salary in a dynamic and international environment with good secondary conditions The successful candidate will be offered a local contract for initially one year.

The selected candidate will be offered a salary with a pay number corresponding to the years of relevant work experience. Upgrading to the next pay number will be discussed during the annual job performance review.



C.2 INFORMATION

For more information on the job scope please contact Sabine Poelmann, Agricultural Advisor (sabine.poelmann@minbuza.nl)

C.3 APPLICATION

Interested candidates are requested to send a cover letter and CV before 8 December 2021 addressed to sin-lnv@minbuza.nl, attention Joost van Uum.