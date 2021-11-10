Participate in Children’s art exhibition on climate action at the Dutch Embassy! | Doe mee aan kinderkunsttentoonstelling over klimaatactie op de Nederlandse ambassade!

The Dutch Embassy in the UK invites pupils of the Dutch ‘Regenboog School’ in London to take part in a special exhibition on climate change – and what we can do together to tackle it. Other Dutch children living in the UK are also welcome to participate. De Nederlandse Ambassade in het Verenigd Koninkrijk (VK) nodigt alle leerlingen van de Nederlandse Regenboogschool in Londen uit om mee te doen aan een speciale tentoonstelling over klimaatverandering – en wat we kunnen om dit tegen te gaan. Andere Nederlandse kinderen die in het VK wonen kunnen ook meedoen.

From 1 to 12 November, the United Kingdom is hosting COP26, an important annual conference of the United Nations on climate change. During these two weeks, world leaders of more than 190 countries will come together to decide on how to prevent further global warming. To develop and scale solutions, politicians are joined by businesses, civil society groups, scientists, schools and people across the world as part of the conversation on protecting our planet. Giving the younger generation a voice in this, is something the Netherlands strives for – both at home and worldwide. That’s why we – in the run up to COP26 - want children to speak up and hear more what YOU think! What are your ideas for a greener and cleaner planet? Van 1 tot 12 november zal de COP26 plaatsvinden in Glasgow, Schotland, een belangrijke conferentie van de Verenigde Naties over klimaatverandering. In deze twee weken komen wereldleiders van meer dan 190 landen samen – om te besluiten hoe verdere opwarming van de aarde moet worden voorkomen. Om tot oplossingen te komen, zullen ook bedrijven, verenigingen, wetenschappers, scholen en mensen van over de hele wereld meedoen - en het gesprek aangaan hoe we onze planeet kunnen beschermen. Jongeren spelen hier een belangrijke rol in, iets waar Nederland zich voor inzet – zowel thuis als wereldwijd. Daarom vragen we alle kinderen in het VK zich uit te spreken – en te horen wat JIJ vindt dat we moeten doen om onze planeet schoon te houden.

Grab your pencil or brush! | Klim in de pen of stift!

Share your vision in a drawing, painting, comic or any other creative (written) idea you have with the Dutch Embassy in the UK! All of the submissions will be part of a special exhibition at the Embassy in London, displayed from mid-November onwards.

Deel jouw ideeën via een kunstwerk met de Nederlandse Ambassade in het VK! Alle kunstwerken zullen onderdeel uitmaken van een speciale tentoonstelling op de Nederlandse ambassade in Londen – die vanaf mid-november te zien zal zijn.

How to take part? | Hoe kan je meedoen?

Create an artwork in a format of your own choosing on how children, politicians, businesses, scientists and other organisations can work together to keep our planet green and clean. This could be a painting, drawing, comic, or any other creative (written) idea you may have. Please note that the work should fall within dimensions of minimum A4 and maximum A3. All pupils of the Dutch Regenboogschool, aged 4 to 16, are invited to participate. Other Dutch children living in the UK between these age group are also welcomed to participate.

Maak een kunstwerk waarin duidelijk wordt wat kinderen, politici, bedrijven, wetenschappers en andere organisaties samen kunnen doen voor het klimaat. Dit kan een tekening, schilderij, strip of ander creatief (geschreven) idee zijn. Het kunstwerk moet minimaal een A4’tje zijn en niet groter dan A3-formaat. Alle kinderen van de Nederlandse Regenboogschool (leeftijd 4 tot 16) zijn uitgenodigd om mee te doen. Ook andere Nederlandse kinderen woonachtig in het VK in deze leeftijdscategorie kunnen meedoen.

Deadline| Deadline

The deadline to submit your artwork is Sunday 12 November 2021. You can submit your artwork at the Regenboogschool. Children who are not enrolled in the Regenboogschool can send their artwork to the Embassy (38 Hyde Park Gate, SW7 5DP). Questions? Send an e-mail to LON-PPC@minbuza.nl.

Je hebt tot zondag 12 november om je kunstwerk te maken. Je kunt je kunstwerk inleveren bij de Regenboogschool. Kinderen die buiten Londen wonen kunnen hun kunstwerk naar de ambassade in Londen opsturen (38 Hyde Park Gate, SW7 5DP). Heb je vragen, stuur dan een e-mail naar LON-PPC@minbuza.nl.