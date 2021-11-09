Join the embassy and DC Public Library for the screening of 'Invisible Warriors'
The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and DC Public Library have the pleasure of inviting you to an in-person film screening and conversation about the documentary “Invisible Warriors: African American Women in World War II” on Saturday, December 11.
“Invisible Warriors” features real pioneers – the first Black women to work in industry and government administrative service. The film is an unforgettable conversation among a diverse group of African American “Rosie the Riveters,” who recount what life was like during World War II. They are hard-working underdogs of high character who do battle and win. They fled lives as domestics and sharecroppers to empower themselves while working in war production and US government offices.
Following a screening of the film, we will hear from the film’s director, Prof. Gregory Cooke, and other special guests.
RSVP: https://dclibrary.libnet.info/event/5755420
We adhere to CDC guidelines and Washington, D.C. health regulations. Masks will be required for all individuals inside the library. Please stay home if you have any coronavirus-like symptoms. In that case, we hope for a speedy recovery and look forward to inviting you to a future event.