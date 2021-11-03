Short stay Schengen visa: Hungary resumed its representation for the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Additional information to the attention of the residents of Kazakhstan!

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the Republic of Kazakhstan announces that Hungary has resumed its representation for the Kingdom of the Netherlands. You can apply for a short stay Schengen visa to the Kingdom of the Netherlands at the General Consulate of Hungary in Almaty: https://almati.mfa.gov.hu/rus/page/viza-v-niderlandy

Please note that Schengen visa does not guarantee access to the Kingdom of the Netherlands. All travelers are responsible for verifying the entry restrictions in place before departure: https://www.government.nl/.../eu-entry-ban-exemption...