What's on in Vancouver in November?

Looking back on the month of October, we have organized a number of interesting company visits in British Columbia (BC). For example, together with Susan van Boxtel, Team Manager Food & Health at Regional Development Agency Oost NL, we visited several agrifood and -tech entrepreneurs that are looking to expand to the Netherlands. Also several Dutch companies made a trip over to the Vancouver region. For the month of November, we have several exciting activities planned. Below you can find an overview of upcoming events and initiatives (subject to change).

Digital mission Resilient Cities and visit to Amsterdam International Water Week In the first week of November we are concluding our “digital” Canadian mission Resilient Cities, that started end of October, including a visit to the Amsterdam International Water Week. A digital visit, set up together with local municipalities and innovative Canadian companies, is part of the program, focusing on case studies and demonstration projects in cities like Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

Pitch roundtable as part of the “Dutch Agtech Dialogues”

Together with StartLife, agrifoodtech accelerator in Wageningen, we are organizing a pitch event for Dutch startups and scale-ups looking to expand to Western-Canada. Opportunities in the robotics, automation and plant-based proteins sector are the main focus. The Dutch companies will each give a 3-minute-pitch addressing business improvements and their (desired) link with Canada. After each pitch, industry experts from the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan will provide the companies with feedback on how they can offer support to collaborate with Canada.

Cleantech roundtable and incoming visit of colleagues from the Innovation network and NFIA

The BC cleantech sector is an interesting but relatively small ecosystem, yet one of the fastest-growing segments of BC’s economy. In Canada, the cleantech sector is seen as one of the main centers for green and sustainable tech development. A number of BC cleantech companies have unique world leading technologies and expertise that could benefit from access to the Netherlands (and the large European market). We are organizing a roundtable and incoming mission to identify opportunities for collaboration between Canada and the Netherlands (and Europe). Members of our Dutch diplomatic network in North America (from Ottawa and Washington) will join us at this roundtable.

Now that international travel is allowed again, we will also welcome a number of individual companies in the water sector and will set up introductions with Canadian organizations.

Contact us

If you want to know more about our activities or events, please contact us: van-ez@minbuza.nl.