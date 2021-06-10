Call for proposal - Human Rights Innovation Fund 2021

Does your organization work to promote and protect human rights in Zimbabwe? Do you have innovative ideas that you believe can stimulate lasting change? The Human Rights Innovation Fund might be for you! The Embassy invites applications for projects explicitly focusing on: Freedom of expression including internet freedom; Equal rights for women; Support to human rights defenders; and, Equal rights for LGBTI persons.

About the Human Rights Innovation Fund

The Human Rights Innovation Fund falls under the Human Rights Fund (HRF) of the Government of the Netherlands. The HRF supports civil society organizations around the world that are actively engaging in the promotion and defense of fundamental human rights and freedoms. The Human Rights Innovation Fund is intended to spark new ideas in human rights programming. Its purpose is to reach small organizations working towards promoting, protecting and defending human rights using creative and innovative ways.

How to Apply

Applications must be submitted electronically by email using the standard application form (the project application form is available here). Applications longer than 5 pages will not be considered.

Budget

Provide an estimate budget for the project. Maximum of USD28,000 and a minimum of USD20,000 for a period of one year.

Eligibility

Only local and registered CSOs (incl. consortia) that have been in existence for at least one year are eligible to apply. The following activities are not eligible under the HRF: commercial activities; projects with a predominantly academic focus, i.e. research; projects that largely or exclusively involve the delivery of goods or materials; infrastructural or construction projects; bursaries or education programmes; humanitarian aid; feasibility studies; and, vehicles, household appliances, hardware, etc.

CSOs currently being supported by the Embassy are not eligible to apply.

Due Date

Submit application form to HAR-HRF@minbuza.nl on or before 30 June 2021 at 1700hrs. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered. Only applications sent to this email address will be assessed.

For more information, send an email to or contact Fortune Gwaze +263 772215726