Reopening Erasmus Huis

We have exciting news to share! The Erasmus Huis, the vibrant and famous cultural center of the Netherlands in Jakarta, will open its doors again from 2nd November onwards!

The library is open for public every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 AM – 15.00 PM.

The photo exhibition INNOVATION is open for public every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 AM – 15.00 PM until 12 November.

You can visit the Erasmus Huis only when you register in advance. Please kindly email: erasmushuis@minbuza.nl with the subject Registration Library Visit or Registration Exhibition Visit to claim your spot.

The Erasmus Huis has implemented strict health and safety protocols in line with the official regulations. Visitors are required to wear masks at all time (taking pictures included).

Visitors entering Erasmus Huis should:

Feel healthy!

Body temperature not higher than 37,9

Show proof of vaccinations or show antigen test result not older than 24 hours

Keep distance 1,5 meters

Wash your hands regularly

Wear a mask

Please check our social media and website regularly to keep updated about our opening hours.