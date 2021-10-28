Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announced at Regional Forum on Press Freedom

This month the Embassy supported a screening of the movie “A Thousand Cuts”, which tells the story of Filipino journalist Maria Ressa in her plight to restore press freedom in the Philippines. The screening was followed by a regional forum on press freedom in Southeast Asia, which the Embassy co-hosted with our colleagues in Kuala Lumpur and Manila.

The forum took an unexpected turn of events, when Maria Ressa received a live call from the Noble Peace Prize committee during the event, announcing that she had been awarded the Noble Peace prize for her efforts to safeguard freedom of expression. Maria, in her informal acceptance speech in the forum, gracefully dedicated the award to all journalists all around the world.

The forum provided a safe space for journalists in the region to discuss the challenges they are jointly facing in their line of work and how to deal with them, such as digital attacks against journalists on social media. During the event, Maria Ressa was joined by senior Indonesian journalist Arief Zulkifli and Malaysia Kini’s editor-in-chief Steven Gan.

A more localized movie screening is scheduled to take place in 10 cities in Indonesia in the week of 2 November, which is also celebrated as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. This series of movie screening will specifically target the local journalist communities in Indonesia. Interested? You may find the documentary film’s website here, and you can watch the recording of the regional forum here.