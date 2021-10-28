A Note From Chargé d'Affaires ad interim Ardi Stoios-Braken

Dear Readers, As I write this introduction and take a look out of the office window, I see a grey sky and wet street. Jakarta may not look sunny right now in the literal sense of the word, it does so in a figurative sense. The Big Durian has seen quite an impressive improvement in the COVID-19 situation, allowing for a lowering of the PPKM to level 2.

Slowly, aspects of what we considered normal in both our personal and professional environments return. Let’s hope the situation continues to improve, in Jakarta and in Indonesia at large, without any backlashes that call for new restrictions.

The large scale vaccination of Jakarta’s inhabitants has contributed significantly to improving the situation, as have other covid response measures of the Indonesian government. The Netherlands has played its role in supporting these efforts, by a donation of medication, an ongoing delivery of vaccines allowing the vaccination of in total 3 million Indonesian people, and the delivery of personal protection materials (PPE) such as surgical masks, isolation coats, aprons and goggles. The latter goods have arrived recently in the port of Jakarta, and are now awaiting customs clearance. On their release, the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI), in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), will start disseminating the protective materials to people and regions in Indonesia most in need.

The improved situation affects of course the functioning of our embassy. More members of the embassy team and of organizations housed within the embassy compound will be able to work in their offices, a first ‘live’ Dutch Business Network Breakfast and WINNER week of education and research took place at the Erasmus Huis. Our cultural centre will – under strict conditions and for limited numbers only – open the doors to its library, exhibition space and auditorium. ‘Business trips’ are no longer ‘absolutely impossible’, but still require prudent weighing of risks and added value.

We are excited about these changes: a lot can be done representing the Netherlands, promoting Dutch interests, serving the Dutch community in Indonesia, whilst working from home and through zoom sessions, but nothing can beat life interaction, including with you. We look forward to reconnecting and hope that you too feel new energy and motivation to resume activities in your personal and professional lives, that had to be put on hold. Enjoy, but do stay stafe!