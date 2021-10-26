Visit us at Ecomondo next 26-29 October in Rimini

Together with Water Alliance, network organization for the Dutch water technology sector and ENVAQUA, the Dutch Environmental and Water Technology Association we are exhibiting at Ecomondo, the Green Technology Expo next 26-29 October in Rimini.

15 Dutch companies active in the field of renewable energy, sustainable water purification, waste water treatment, energy-saving technologies and sustainable remediation are participating and will be hosted at the Netherlands Lounge in Hall B5, stand 071.

Curious to know more? See here below for a sneak preview of our participating companies and our partners.

The Netherlands Lounge is made possible thanks to the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, executive body of the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate

Let’ s make the circular shift together and see you at Ecomondo!