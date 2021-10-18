Dutch Embassy partners up with ODI Leeds for #PlanetData4

The Dutch Embassy in the UK is excited to anounce it is again partnering again with ODI Leeds (now Open Innovations), this time for the #PlanetData4 event. ODI Leeds is a pioneer node of the Open Data Institute. It was created to explore and deliver the potential of open innovation with data at city scale. Part of its mission is to focus upon massive challenges that face us all, with climate change as one of the world's most pressing problems. The Netherlands stands ready to work together with our UK partners like ODI Leeds to make the transition to a low-carbon, climate resilient future; to deliver on the goals of Paris Agreement and help carve the pathway to an ambitious COP26, and climate action beyond COP26. Through knowledge exchange and building partnerships, together we can develop and implement innovative solutions to global climate challenges. Cooperation is key.

Image: © ODI Leeds / ODI Leeds #PlanetData: Working together to take action against the climate crisis The first #PlanetData event, organised by ODI Leeds, took place in 2019. #PlanetData helps companies, governments and organisations to work in the open. It aims to help them share their data and their work, let others reach in and help improve the overall outcome. This #PlanetData4 event is a call to action to bring people together who want to collaborate with others and get things done. It is the first time that the Dutch Embassy in the UK takes part in the #PlanetData event, but not the first time it is partnering up with ODI Leeds. Ambassador Karel van Oosterom is excited about working together with ODI Leeds on such an important topic: "Because we also believe that bringing people together and working together is the best way forward to tackle a challenge as big and urgent as climate change. Participating in #PlanetData gives the Netherlands the opportunity to showcase several Dutch innovative companies that found a way to clean up communities, re-use waste for sustainable energy or use data to optimize our energy use. By partnering up with British organisations, #PlanetData4 can be a catalyser to let these new techniques or creative solutions grow and develop on both sides of the North Sea. The Dutch companies that will attend #PlanetData are The Waste Transformers, Plastic Whale and Net2Grid.

Image: © The Waste Transformers / The Waste Transformers The Waste Transformers The Waste Transformers was started by Lara van Druten. Lara has one goal: to create a flourishing business that inspires others to change the way that they deal with organic (food) waste and to establish a business model able to balance financial, social and environmental returns. Today, the Waste Transformers are the recognized partner of choice for those with the ambition and courage to realize real, circular economies around organic waste.

Image: © Net2Grid / Net2Grid NET2GRID NET2GRID is a young, innovative company that offers leading-edge AI and machine learning services in energy insights based on smart meter data. They pride ourselves in delivering market leading algorithms to identify individual appliances, measure their consumption and determine their efficiency in comparison with the best in class. ​NET2GRID's service is used by energy suppliers worldwide.

Image: © Plastic Whale / Plastic Whale Plastic Whale Plastic Whale is a movement of people who love doing, creating, making progress. Plastic waste is a growing, worldwide problem. Part of the problem is that people perceive plastic as a valueless disposable product. Plastic Whale wants to tackle this problem by showing people that plastic is not waste, but valuable raw material. That’s why they build beautiful design boats and sleek office furniture from plastic that they fish out the water.

#PlanetData in the run-up to COP26 The #PlanetData event is timely, just ahead of the COP26 in Glasgow in November - a large UN climate change conference hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy. World leaders from all parts of the world, including the Netherlands, will meet to update their plans for reducing emissions. Despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, ambition, accountability nor momentum for climate action must be lost. To achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and the SDG agenda, we must raise our ambitions, now more than ever. Beyond ambition, real action and implementation are needed, on an ever-increasing scale. No country can rise to the challenge alone. Collaboration on every level is needed. The Netherlands stands ready to work together with our UK partners like ODI Leeds to share our knowledge and resources and encourage action. Together we can make a difference.