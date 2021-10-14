Water Management Report Poland

What does the water management market in Poland look like? What business opportunities does it present for Dutch companies?

An answer to these questions, practical recommendations and tips on how to do business, a list of key players to contact and what to expect in terms of financing will be provided by a careful reading of the report on the Water Management Market in Poland.

Challenges

Poland is one of the countries with the lowest water resources in the European Union. The average annual volume of water in Poland is 1.6 thousand cubic meter per person. This is about one third of what falls on the average European citizen.

Also, water retention in Poland is at a low level of about 6.5% compared to neighboring countries, where this indicator is much higher than 10%.

These and many others problems faced by the water management sector in Poland are grouped as follows:

Drinking water shortage

Insufficient level of retention

Agricultural, hydrological and hydrogeological drought

Water pollution

Floods



Structure of management

Water management in Poland, as of 2018 mainly under the responsibility of the State Holding Polish Waters currently overseen by the Ministry of Infrastructure, aims at: satisfying the water needs of the population, industry, protection against pollution, appropriate improvement of flood safety, preventing the effects of drought and water shortage. Tasks related to climate change in which the water component is of significant importance are under the responsibility of the Ministry of Climate and Environment.

Funding

Between 2021-2027, Poland will implement national and regional programmes. The programme areas will concern, among others, adaptation to climate change, circular economy, and better transport infrastructure. Due to the noticeable trend of diversification of funds and the possibility of obtaining funding for activities within the scope of climate change, climate is a frequent factor included in various types of planning documents.

The full report can be obtained here

