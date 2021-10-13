Call for Human Rights and Matra (Social Transformation) project proposals 2022

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ankara and the Consulate General in Istanbul now warmly welcome proposals for projects starting in 2022 in the areas of human rights and the rule of law. Eligible organisations include Turkish civil society, non-profit educational institutions, semi-governmental organizations and municipalities. The deadline for the current call for proposals is: 31 December 2021 at 18:00 hrs. (Turkish Time)

Prospective applicants are encouraged to submit their applications as early as possible, as applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Only when the total amount of funding cannot be allocated on proposals received under this call for proposals, a second call will be published in 2022.

For the submission of project applications, please use the application forms accessible via the links below. Different forms will not be taken into consideration. Also make sure to closely follow the guidance in the application form, including that on text limits. Due to the large number of proposals received, proposals that exceed these limits will not be taken into consideration. Please be as specific and concise as possible, and focus on the core information pertaining to your project. Applications need to be submitted in English.

Please find the details on both programmes, application and reporting forms below:

MATRA Fund:

MATRA Fund in Turkey 2022 - call and application guidelines

MATRA Forms 2022 (Application & Reporting Forms)

Human Rights Fund:

Human Rights Fund in Turkey 2022 - call and application guidelines

Human Rights Forms 2022 (Application & Reporting Forms)

Applications should be sent to the following e-mail address:

ANK-MATRAHR@minbuza.nl

If you have questions related to the form or the procedure, please contact the following addresses:

ANK-MATRAHR@minbuza.nl

ist-matra@minbuza.nl