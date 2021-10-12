Joint statement LGBTQI/SOGIESC

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in New Zealand is proud to announce that the Netherlands is partnering with Aotearoa New Zealand to support Fiji-based Pacific Sexual and Gender Diversity Network (PSGDN) in promoting LGBTQI+ and SOGIESC related rights in the Pacific.

Both the Netherlands and Aotearoa New Zealand champion and promote equal rights for persons of diverse sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and sex characteristics (SOGIESC) across the region.

Today, the two countries acknowledged the challenges in advancing SOGIESC-related rights in the Pacific and pledged to help strengthen the capacity and reach of PSGDN to achieve meaningful change.