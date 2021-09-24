Let's raise the flag to celebrate the SDGs' anniversary!

This year we get to celebrate the 6th anniversary of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon dubbed the SDGs the ‘to do list for people and planet’ and we could not agree more! Sustainable development is at heart of our work at the embassy. On Twitter we have hoisted the digital SDG flag to celebrate the SDG anniversary and in this post we explain how we strive to achieve these goals on a daily basis. Although we have higlighted only a few of the SDGs for this post, all of the 17 goals are important for a future-proof world.

Li Huan, Agriculture Advisor: “The world’s population is expected to grow by 2 billion before year 2050. In order to feed this increasing population, the agriculture industry will need to produce 70% more food while only being able to use 5% more land. This, coupled with growing environmental and regulatory pressures, presents a huge challenge for the farming industry. Since most land suitable for agriculture is already farmed, this growth must come from higher yields. I am proudly part of an Agricultural network that provide solutions to the problems of feeding the world more sustainably, contributing to the SDG 2: Zero hunger.”

Terence, Second secretary Political Affairs: "Equal rights for women and girls are an integral part of Dutch foreign policy and are one of the Human Rights focus areas of the embassy in Malaysia. Gender equality is not only a goal in and of itself, it is also widely regarded as a means to solving societal issues. Therefore, we continue to support various initiatives that contribute to SDG 5 in Malaysia and incorporate this message in a broad range of the embassy's activities."

Jasmine, senior Economic Officer, Water & Waste Management: “Too much, too little and too dirty water are global issues that almost every country is facing. The pressure on the environment is increasing and therefore, we need to work together for a water-secure future for everyone. To help achieve this, I facilitate knowledge exchange on water management between the Netherlands and Malaysia thereby contributing to SDG 6: clean water and sanitation.”

Machiel, Deputy head of the economics section: “We are investigating opportunities for smart industry cooperation between Malaysia and the Netherlands. Malaysia is making strides to digitize its economy. Dutch companies provide innovative solutions that can make production chains more efficient, contributing to SDG 9: industry, innovation and infrastructure.”

Berbel, Communications and Public Diplomacy Officer:

“Part of my job is to communicate about the Embassy’s projects and The Netherlands’ core values. It is very important to show work that is being done around SDG 13: Climate Action. A practical example of our efforts towards this goal is the social media spotlight we put on organizations that are contributing towards a cleaner and more sustainable world.”

On this still you see our deputy head of mission and head of economics section, Eva, hosting one of our webinars on responsible business conduct. Over 150 Dutch companies operate in Malaysia and many more have Malaysian suppliers. Together with them we work on creating a safe and responsible working environment for all employees, for instance through organizing a series of webinars on Responsible Business Conduct. In doing so, we contribute to SDG 12: responsible consumption and production.

Ambassador Aart Jacobi: "SDG 17 focuses on the need to implement and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development. As such, SDG 17 is at the heart of the work of a diplomat. In my daily work I and my colleagues work at creating international networks between companies, governmental organizations and NGO’s. These extensive networks in turn contribute to the knowledge exchange and to the upgrade of practices. By strengthening these networks, our embassy contributes to SDG 17: creating partnerships for the sustainable development goals."

Would you like to learn more about the sustainable development goals and what they entail specifically? Check out THE 17 GOALS | Sustainable Development (un.org)