Dutch Circular Day 2021 in Poland – “can do”, positive vibes and loads of inspiration!

The Dutch Day of the Circular Week 2021 in Poland consists of two main events, both taking place on Thursday 14 October 2021, live from Kakadu studio in Warsaw.

Circular economy practices in manufacturing

As we are fully aware that manufacturing in Poland has been shifting gears to a different level after the pandemic, the Embassy has chosen “Circular economy practices in manufacturing” as a first topic of this year’s edition. The economic potential for using materials more efficiently is huge in Poland. In order to capitalize on that potential, we will showcase some best practices from the Netherlands and Poland to demonstrate how it can be done. Improving production capacity requires investment, so we also asked some bankers elaborate on the financial aspects around circular manufacturing.

Towards food circularity: food waste in HoReCa

When talking about circular economy, we should not focus exclusively on production. Especially in the food sector, the entire value chain should be taken into consideration. Most food waste is generated on the field, so two years ago the Embassy organized a seminar about food waste for consumers . Second largest producers of food waste are consumers. Here, we have a lot to gain as well. The agricultural component of the Dutch Circular Day will therefore focus on HoReCa, the most professionalized part of the food chain, but also a significant waste producer. The sector is increasingly aware and we see positive trends in the catering business. Reason for the Embassy to choose “Towards food circularity: food waste in HoReCa” as the main topic for this year.

These two digital events will offer a great opportunity for matchmaking and networking, strengthening both bilateral and international cooperation in the transition to circularity. We would be happy to facilitate that, so do let us know if you’re interested. In any case, join us on the Dutch Circular Day and register, free of charge:

Those who would like to learn more about circular business opportunities in Poland, we recommend to read the report we recently launched.

