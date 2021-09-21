Updates on Our North Sumatra Program

The North Sumatra virtual focus sessions series is in full swing. Below a short update on our recent sessions on Agriculture & Water for Food (26 August) and on Import Procedures and RVO Instruments (15 September).

AgriFood-Water in North Sumatra

An integrated “focus session” on Agriculture & Water for Food was organized on 26 August, in the run-up to the envisioned economic mission to the province. The session presented a comprehensive overview on the local context in North Sumatra, as well as collaboration opportunities in food systems and water for food developments. Click here to read the full recap.

Customs Procedures and RVO Instruments

Followed by more than 80 participants, the Indonesian DG Customs and Excise (DGCE) provided two comprehensive presentations on import procedures and customs facilitation to inform Dutch companies on the latest regulations. To showcase best practices, PT Frisian Flag Indonesia also shared their experiences in obtaining customs facilitation by the DG CE and being rewarded for their compliance.

During the second half of the event, RVO representatives presented the available (financial) instruments to support Dutch companies doing business abroad, ranging from knowledge and information, network and contacts, to promotion of interests, and financing.

Click here to access the presented materials

What’s next: Economic Mission to North Sumatra

At this moment our economic team is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in North Sumatra, hoping to organize the economic mission in the first half of December, only if already responsibly possible by that time. At the start of November we will make a “go/no go” decision. Stay updated through our Embassy’s social media and the Southeast Asia Business Platform for more updates. For more questions, please reach out to us through JAK-EA@minbuza.nl.