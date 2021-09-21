NL-ID “ACCESS”: Connecting Indonesian Startups and Dutch Companies To Accelerate Sustainability Together

The “ACCESS” program aims to facilitate fruitful connections between Indonesian startups and the Dutch private sector in the upcoming months through online workshops and one-on-one mentorships, as well as a matchmaking event. Indonesian startups and Dutch companies can express interest in participation in the program until 5 October.

The above online activities will allow exchange of knowledge and expertise, supporting Indonesian startups to scale their sustainable solutions, and at the same time promoting mutually beneficial collaboration opportunities with Dutch companies to solve shared challenges.

The “ACCESS” program is a collaborative program initiated by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Indonesia, supported by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, in partnership with Angel Investment Network Indonesia (ANGIN) and Unknown Group. This program focuses on Circular Economy, Sustainable Mobility & Transport, and Life Sciences & Health.

Dutch companies and Indonesian startups participating in the program will be matched to accelerate sustainable solutions in solving the identified shared challenges. Furthermore, the Indonesian startups will be able to gain sector-specific insights and best practices from the Dutch mentors in the program. This program also complements the findings of the Scoping Study by ANGIN on Connecting Indonesian Startups and Dutch Companies, published in 2020.