What's on in Vancouver in September?

In the first half of 2021 the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Vancouver worked digitally to strengthen the collaboration between the Netherlands and Canada. Over the next few months, we continue to (co-)organize initiatives in a variety of sectors, including several in-person gatherings, as the Canadian border has been opened for international travel as of September 7 (since March 2020)! Below you can find an overview of upcoming events and initiatives for September (subject to change).

World Circular Economy Forum and side events

In April this year, the World Circular Economy Forum (WFEC) took place (virtually) in the Netherlands, and is now followed by the WCEF in Toronto. On the 3rd day – during the accelerator sessions – the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure & Water works together with the Northern region of the Netherlands and the Circular Cities and Regions Initiative (CCRI) of the National Zero Waste Council/Metro Vancouver in an interactive session to explore the role of cities and regions in enabling the circular economy. During a WCEF side event, Dutch company WTT/Convertus will take part in a discussion about organic innovation: lessons about growing circular economy companies from the organics collection and processing field. WTT is builder and operator of the innovative organic waste facility in Surrey, BC.

World Cleanup Day – NL Waterway Cleanup in Vancouver Urbanism

A goal that crosses borders and defies cultural differences: World Cleanup Day (18 September 2021) is one of the biggest civic movements of our time. It unites 180 countries for a cleaner planet. We are also joining in. Together with members from the Dutch community in Vancouver we are organizing a cleanup event.

Get-together with the boards of Dutch clubs and associations

The Dutch Consulate General is very pleased with the active Dutch community in and around Vancouver. A strong and thriving Dutch community makes our work as a Consulate, promoting the Netherlands and where we stand for, a lot easier. We are organizing an informal get-together with the boards of the four “Dutch Clubs”, to see how they can align, collaborate and support each other.

Lunch meeting with Metro Vancouver Regional Economic Prosperity Service and EU Consulates

The Regional Economic Prosperity Service of Metro Vancouver’s aim is to attract new strategic investment to the region that will provide new economic opportunities. We’re organizing a roundtable with several other EU Consulates to look at ways to partner up.

Kick off city of Vancouver – Sea2City design challenge In September the city of Vancouver will host the official kickoff of the Sea2City design challenge. Local and international teams will present innovative and climate proof designs for False Creek area. Various Canadian and Dutch companies have joined forces in the field of Climate Adaptation for the design challenge and are now waiting for the results.

Maestro Otto Tausk resuming his work

On September 18th, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will resume its in-person concerts in the Orpheum. Maestro Otto Tausk, our Dutch compatriot, will swing the baton again. We hope to see him a lot this year in Vancouver continuing the Dutch touch to the Vancouver musical tradition that started in the 1930s with musical director Allard de Ridder.

Contact us

If you want to know more about our activities or events, or want to join us in these events, please contact us: van-ez@minbuza.nl.