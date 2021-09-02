New Dutch Ambassador meets with private sector to discuss youth entrepreneurship and employment

Amman, Jordan – The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, on Thursday 2 September 2021, organised a private sector dialogue session with over 30 Jordanian businesses ranging in size from small, medium and large enterprises. The companies in attendance came from diverse industries including but not limited to banks, investment companies, food delivery services, logistics and pharmaceuticals. This was an opportunity for the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Kingdom of Jordan, H.E. Harry Verweij, to meet with and get acquainted with key players of Jordan’s private sector.

© Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Jordan

In his first official address as Ambassador to Jordan, H.E. Verweij presented the embassy’s private sector engagement plans and programmes while stressing the importance of engaging youth in the private sector. “Youth are key for sustainable economic growth and central throughout the Netherlands’ development policies. The Netherlands launched a strategy called Youth@Heart last year to ensure inclusion of youth in our approaches and increase their agency in shaping their future. To Jordan, this is highly relevant hence the focus of youth in our discussion today”, said Verweij.

The Netherlands is an active supporter of private sector development in Jordan. Since 2019, the Netherlands has committed over 30 million euros towards activities that focus on improving market access and strengthening economic actors in the horticulture value chain, promoting entrepreneurship and improving access to finance. Youth, women and vulnerable communities are mainstreamed throughout the embassy’s economic development programmes.

Furthermore, the Netherlands is particularly active in supporting the horticultural value chain, helping companies raise production and quality of the produce, while using less water. In addition, the Netherlands is pro-actively helping agricultural and other companies in preparing for and entering foreign markets – including the Netherlands – through the Dutch Center for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries (CBI).

Recently, the embassy signed a 4 million euro project with Leaders International that will help Jordanian SMEs become consistent and high quality suppliers to Jordanian industries, replacing the need for more expensive and time-consuming imports.

The Netherlands designated Jordan as a priority country for development cooperation in 2019, investing more than 200 million euros to support the hosting of refugees and vulnerable host communities. The Netherlands and Jordan enjoy expanded cooperation in a number of fields, including food security, water management, technical and vocational education, trade and investment, entrepreneurship, and human rights.