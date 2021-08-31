Vietnam – a promising market for plastic waste treatment

A Webinar Plastic Waste Management in Vietnam successfully took place on 31st of August 2021 with close to a hundred participants from the Netherlands, Vietnam and some other countries.

© Holland Circular Hotspot

The Webinar was co-organised by Holland Circular Hotspot, the Netherlands Embassy in Hanoi and the Dutch Business Association in Vietnam (DBAV) aiming to encourage Dutch – Vietnamese collaboration in the field of circular plastic waste management.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Iwan Rutjens, First Secretary Economic Affairs has emphasised: ‘Environmental pollution is both invisible and visible, a merciless and dangerous domestic enemy that is waging war against every living being and everything in Vietnam. We, the Netherlands, and its experts, companies and the technological solutions on offer, stand ready to meet those challenges. That is the reason why we gather today’.

During 90 minutes of the Webinar, experts from the Vietnamese Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MONRE), National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP) and representatives from Vietnamese and Dutch businesses namely URENCO, Sweep Smart, Unilever, Ioniqa, Tan Thanh Phuong, Upp! made their contributions. Our speakers shared valuable insights on legislation and best practices in the plastic waste management landscape in Vietnam. This varies from collection and sorting to processing and recycling. Opportunities such as technology transfer, re-organisation of value chains and waste return systems were mapped. Waste management infrastructure in general and for plastics in particular, is still in an early stage of development with collection still needing to be further rolled-out and professionalised. The need for investment in adequate waste management technology for further sorting, recycling, treatment and disposal is of great importance. In this respect, the Netherlands Embassy in Hanoi, Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City and DBAV can be first point of contact for Dutch enterprises doing business in Vietnam.