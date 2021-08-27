Vacancy announcement: Economic and trade officer at the Embassy in Belgrade

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Belgrade is looking for an Economic and Trade officer.

The economic cluster of the Netherlands embassy in Belgrade consists of a senior economic and trade officer and an agricultural adviser. The cluster focusses on strengthening the international position of Dutch business in Serbia and in Montenegro. More details can be found in the attached document.

Job applications should be sent to BEL-Jobs@minbuza.nl no later than 12 September 2021.