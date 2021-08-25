Overview of Links to Travel- and Vaccination Information

On this page you can find an overview of links to pages that might be useful when you plan to travel to the Netherlands from Singapore, or from the Netherlands to Singapore. Links to information about vaccinations and recognition of vaccination certificates in both Singapore and the Netherlands are also included. Disclaimer: this list is not exhaustive, and subject to change. We urge you to regularly check for updates via the mentioned links.

Current situation in Singapore

Updates to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) Measures

Travelling to the Netherlands

The Netherlands is open for non-essential travel from Singapore, as Singapore is on the EU list of safe countries. It does not matter what the purpose of your journey is or what nationality you hold. Everyone traveling from Singapore to the Netherlands needs to show his/her test certificate or vaccination certificate.

Use the checklist for (return) trips to the Netherlands for your preparation.

Upon arrival in the Netherlands, there is currently no need to quarantine

Regular visa requirements and border procedures do apply. Consult with your airline before you travel, as they may have implemented additional/new requirements for your flight.

For more information about travelling to the Netherlands from Singapore, click here.

Always check the website of the region and/or city you are travelling to.

Recommended links:

Departure from Singapore:

https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/departing/overview

To obtain information what is required from the country you are travelling to, look up your country specific information here:

Traveling within the EU countries: What are the rules if I go abroad from this country, and when I return from abroad?

Re-open EU (europa.eu)

Some countries require different Pre-Departure Tests:

Approved clinics for PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests & Approved clinics for ART (Antigen Rapid Test) tests

Don't forget to digitally authenticate and endorse your HealthCerts here:

Notαrise.gov.sg (In case of issues getting this done, send an email to: support@notarise.gov.sg.)

Travelling/Returning to Singapore

COVID-19 Vaccinations

Which document should I use to prove my vaccinated status when entering the Netherlands?

Visiting the Netherlands from abroad - requirements for proof of vaccination: requirements for the proof of vaccination

Digital Singaporean vaccination certificate for travelling (Please be aware that the use of this digital vaccination certificate is subject to the prevailing entry requirements of your destination country): Notαrise.gov.sg

How do I record the vaccinations that I did overseas in Singapore / the National Immunisation Registry (NIR)?

Visit this page (‘recognizing overseas vaccination’) for more information and to see a list of participating private healthcare providers.

How can I have my Singapore vaccinations registered in the Netherlands?

If you have been fully vaccinated in a country outside the EU, you can have your vaccination registered in the Netherlands if at least one of the following applies to you:

you are a Dutch national;

you live in the Netherlands;

Follow the steps listed via: Getting proof of vaccination after being vaccinated outside the Netherlands ('I have been fully vaccinated in a country outside the EU')

That way, you can obtain a COVID Certificate that is valid in the Netherlands and throughout the European Union. You can then (after the appointment in Utrecht): upload this COVID Certificate in the CoronaCheck app or on CoronaCheck.nl.

For more information:

Approved vaccines in the Netherlands

Approved vaccines

Visiting the Netherlands and attending an activity (for tourists / short term visitors)

Covid certificate for activities in the Netherlands (coronavirus entry pass)

If you are visiting the Netherlands and would like to attend an activity, you can use your EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) for this purpose. For instance a DCC that is proof of vaccination or proof of recovery of COVID-19. If you don't have a DCC, you will need a negative test result to attend.

For more info see this link:

When vaccinated in the Netherlands, how to get an overview which includes the dates of both vaccination shots:

Follow the steps on Mijn.Rivm.nl (note: this is not an official proof of vaccination), bring your yellow vaccination booklet.

DigiD (in Dutch)

Hoe vraag ik DigiD aan vanuit het buitenland?

U vraagt DigiD vanuit het buitenland aan via Digid.nl. Daarna haalt u een activeringscode op door te videobellen met 24/7 Nederland Wereldwijd of bij een DigiD-balie in Nederland of in het buitenland. Met deze code activeert u uw DigiD.

Registratie Niet-ingezetenen (RNI) (in Dutch)

Registratie Niet-ingezetenen (RNI): (in Dutch)

De Rijksdienst voor Identiteitsgegevens (RvIG) beheert de persoonsgegevens van niet-ingezetenen in de RNI. Inschrijven in de RNI of het wijzigen van persoonsgegevens kan bij een RNI-loket of via Aangewezen bestuursorgaan.