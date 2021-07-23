Current Consular Services Dutch Embassy Indonesia

Updated 23-07-2021

The consular services will be open starting from 26 July 2021.

Your initial appointment has been rescheduled to apply for a long-stay visa (MVV) / to collect your MVV sticker (with approval from IND) at the Embassy.

As the slots are limited, it will not be possible for you to change the date of the appointment. If you are not be able to attend the appointment on the given date, we kindly request you to reschedule via www.bit.ly/appointmentnl

While submitting your application, you are allowed to bring the necessary documents for legalization. Please note that we only accept legalizations in your name and that of direct family members (partner or children) that have already been legalized by the Indonesian Ministry of Justice and Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Which documents to bring:

fully completed application form;

an original valid passport;

copy of the passport (personal data);

passport picture according to Dutch requirements;

approval letter of the IND;

all other documents mentioned in the letter of the IND.

For MVV Partner also bring:

copy of passport partner (holder page only);

legalized certificate of unmarried status (original + copy) or legalized marriage certificate (original + copy);

copy certificate of the Civic Integration examination (Inburgeringsexamen).

For MVV traveling family member (partner/child) also bring:

antecedent form;

tbc form;

sponsor form;

copy passport sponsor;

Bank reference original with clear data of bank address, bank phone number and amount;

Proof of Scholarship (if applicable)

Legalized marriage certificate original and copy

in case of children legalized birth certificate original and copy.

For more information please click here.

Due to the recent developments regarding the COVID-19 virus, we would like to point out the measures taken by the embassy.

Report to security at the side entrance of the embassy;

present this appointment confirmation to the security;

your body temperature will be measured at the entrance;

applicant must at all times wear a mask and, if necessary wear gloves;

it is only permitted for the applicant to be present in the waiting room, with the exception of minors, presence of both parents permitted;

there is no photographer in the waiting area, remember to bring your own passport photos; 3,5cm X 4,5cm white background, more information;

shipping is possible, for this you pay EUR 12,50 extra. Note: your passport / visa will be sent by JNE courier. Processing time depending on the courier;

payments are only made with bank card or credit card with chip;

payments are charged in EUR, bank administration fees may apply;

no cash accepted.

To ensure we run our appointments on time, please note that you may not be seen if you are more than 10 minutes late for your appointment. If you are late for your appointment you will have to reschedule via www.bit.ly/appointmentnl

VFS

The VFS offices in Jakarta, Surabaya and Bali will be open again on 27 July. They can provide the following services.

Visa applications for seafarers;

Facilitation visas (Chavez Vilches);

Partners of Dutch citizens

We hope we can count on your cooperation and thank you for your understanding.