Call for Proposals Gender Equality 2021 Vietnam

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands is pleased to invite CSOs from Vietnam to participate in the call for project proposals within Official Development Assistance Fund (DAF) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.

The objective of the DAF is, amongst others, to strengthen the role of civil society in achieving gender equality within Vietnam.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Vietnam is issuing a call for proposals to CSOs for projects relating to one or multiple of the following themes related to the topic of gender equality:

Countering gender based violence;

Countering systemic gender based inequality in society or the professional environment;

Advocacy for women and girls rights;

Countering and awareness of gender-stereotyping;

Empowering women participation, leadership and/or entrepreneurship.

Eligible applicants

Local and international CSOs in Vietnam.

Location of project

Vietnam.

Deadline September 1st.



Project Budget: Maximum 50.000 Euro per project.

Criteria

Organizations applying for funding must ensure that their proposals comply with the following baseline criteria:

Eligible applicants are organizations working to promote gender equality while strengthening civil society in one or more of the above mentioned areas in Vietnam with proven experience;

The organizations need to be locally and internationally independent, non-profit civil society organizations with legal personality that work in a result-oriented way;

The fund cannot be used to finance service delivery activities;

The projects should have a duration of one to two years and start in the September/October 2021;

Activities should be placed in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its proven disproportionate impact on women and girls;

We encourage gender-diverse project implementation teams.

How to Apply

The deadline for the submission of proposals is September 1st. Only applicants that use the application form will be considered. Applications must be sent to the following e-mail address: han@minbuza.nl with the header “Proposal for DAF: Gender Equality”. This e-mail address may also be reached out to for questions regarding this call for proposals, ultimately on August 3rd.