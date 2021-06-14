Open call: Dutch art and design focused on climate change

Human activity is having an impact on the world’s environment, its climate and its biodiversity. Scientists tell us a disaster is looming, but the damage can still be limited if we take action quickly. Luckily, lots of bright minds are working on technological solutions and there is increased awareness that we can all play our role by changing our behaviour.

Many artists in the Netherlands take inspiration from these manmade crises, and many Dutch designers come up with solutions – small and big – that can help to reduce mankind’s impact on the planet. With Climate COP26 coming up in Glasgow, this might be a good time to show their work in the UK. Therefore, the Dutch Embassy in the United Kingdom now has funding available for cultural organisations in the UK that want to show work by Dutch artists and/or designers that focuses on issues like pollution, habitat destruction and climate change.