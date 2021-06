Translations of The Outlines for Civil Law Settlements Regarding Mass Executions in the Former Dutch Indies, 1945-1949

Informal translations of the outline for civil law settlements to compensate the widows of victims of mass executions in the former Dutch East Indies, 1945–1949 and the outline for civil law settlements to compensate the children of victims of mass executions in the former Dutch East Indies, 1945–1949 in English and Bahasa Indonesia. Read here.