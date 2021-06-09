NL and JOR work together to strengthen Jordan’s electric vehicle infrastructure

Amman – Wednesday 9 June, 2021: Today, Wednesday 9 June 2021, the first of three online dialogue sessions between the Netherlands and Jordan on electric vehicle infrastructure kicked off. These sessions intend to contribute to the Jordan-Netherlands cooperation on Electric Vehicles (EV) charging infrastructure. They will also facilitate experience and knowledge exchange on topics such as charging infrastructure systems, market models, and related regulatory framework to accelerate the roll-out of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure in Jordan.



© Netherlands Embassy in Jordan

The sessions are developed in joint cooperation between the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR), the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Jordan and the Dutch Energy Transition Facility (ETF). The sessions are moderated by the director of the Netherlands Knowledge Platform for Public Charging Infrastructure (NKL) and are attended by representatives of MEMR, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission, Ministry of Transport, and the Greater Amman Municipality. Participating knowledge institutions from the Netherlands include NKL and the Dutch Organization for Electric Transport as well as the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO).

H.E, Eng. Hala Zawati, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources kicked off the session with opening remarks. She noted that ‘Encouraging expansion using Electric Transportation is part of the Jordan Energy Strategy 2020-2030 which seeks to achieve four main priorities: provide a sufficient number of electric charging stations; develop mechanisms to motivate citizens to use electric cars and buses; adopt more electric cars and buses in the government sector and encourage the use of electric buses by motivating the replacement of old buses with new buses that run on electricity. This will reduce our export from petroleum products, reduce carbon emissions and contribute to reducing the cost of energy on the consumers and the transport sector, since the transport sector consumes about 47% of energy’.

The transport sector is the fastest growing emitter of global greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore the challenge is to provide energy for mobility while avoiding an increase in air pollution and CO2 emissions. Since shares of renewable energy sources become more significant in the energy mix, electric vehicles are an economic path to a more sustainable mode of transportation.

For the past 10 years Jordan has been developing it’s e-mobility sector; with over 21,500 electric vehicles, the first charging infrastructure facilities and an Electric Vehicles Association. Furthermore, Jordan’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) Action Plan commits to achieving a 14% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and e-mobility can play a major role in helping Jordan achieve this.

In his welcoming remarks, H.E Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Jordan, Mr. Dolf Hogewoning said ‘We are very happy to partner with MEMR to hold these important dialogue sessions between Dutch and Jordanian partners. E-mobility has a very important role to play in reducing greenhouse gases and social and economic inequalities. We look forward to strengthening trade and knowledge exchange between our two countries.’

The Netherlands is fifth in the world in number of electric passenger cars and it is home to the most dense network of charging stations for electric vehicles. Thus, the Netherlands has built a broad spectrum of experience and knowledge in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of charging infrastructure.

The Energy Transition Facility is commissioned by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and implemented by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO). The ETF aims to collaborate at policy level. It supports national governments in their transition to a sustainable energy future. ETF is open for projects in nine countries including Jordan.

The remaining two workshops will be held on June 15 and 22, 2021.

