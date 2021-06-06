Consular department to open in Atlanta on July 1

The Dutch will expand their diplomatic footprint in the Southeast region of the United States when the Consulate General in Atlanta opens a consular desk this summer and begins offering consular support.

Starting July 1, 2021, Dutch citizens can apply for passports, ID cards, consular declarations and other documents at Consulate General in Atlanta, Georgia.

You can read which services are provided and how to make an appointment on the contact page of the Consulate General.

The consular department will be open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. You must make an appointment for consular services and to collect documents.

Send an email to atl-ca@minbuza.nl or call (+1) 404-879-6760 with questions.