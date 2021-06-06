Call for Concept Notes: Nexus Skills-Jobs for Youth Fund

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Jordan is soliciting concept notes for (a) project(s) focusing on capacitating youth in either or both the fields of pre and post-harvest and /or tourism with the aim to meet the labour market demands and increase their economic participation. Eligible organisations can apply by sending an e-mail with both the application form and concept note (including budget) to amm-projects@minbuza.nl no later than Thursday, 24 June, 2021 by 23:59 Amman time.

General Information and Eligibility criteria can be found here. Application form can be found here.

*Please send an email to amm-projects@minbuza.nl if you would like the application form to be sent to you in word format.