We are happy to announce that the Kingdom of the Netherlands has now a Honorary Consulate in Almaty competent for the cities of Almaty, Shymkent, as well as Almaty, Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

Richard Bregonje was appointed as Honorary Consul and can be contacted by e-mail hcnederland.almaty@hotmail.com or via telephone number +77017582211.

The Consulate is located at 63 Ivanilov Street, Almaty.