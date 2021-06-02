Dutch trade mission to Kazakhstan to take place from June 2 to 8

A Dutch trade mission to Kazakhstan will take place from June 2 to 8

A selection of Dutch companies are invited to meet the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan A. Mamin to discuss the development of the horticulture sector in Kazakhstan. The meeting is followed up by a round table with Kazakhstani business, chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan M. Tleuberdi and several meetings with representatives of Kazakhstani Authorities in the capital Nur-Sultan and the Almaty region. The mission is initiated and organised by Kazakh Invest, Dutch Greenhouse Delta, in close cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The aim of the mission is to show that the Dutch agriculture and horticulture sector has a viable solution for Kazakhstan’s demand for self-sufficiency in food production, increased labour productivity and eco-system development.

The following organizations will participate in this promising mission: Dutch Greenhouse Delta, Van Der Hoeven Horticultural Projects, Dalsem, Certhon, KUBO, Hoogendoorn, Koppert Biological Systems, Ridder Group, Svensson, Gakon, Priva, HVA International, Food Ventures, Solynta HAS Den Bosch and Rijk Zwaan.