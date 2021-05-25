Netherlands host of Eurovision Song Festival 2021

The Netherlands is proud to have been the host of the famous Eurovision Song Festival 2021. This contest unites countries in a ‘song competition’, with the aim to promote inclusion and freedom of expression, values we cherish!

Last year it was canceled due to the pandemic, but this year it took successfully place in restricted ‘COVID proof’ form in Rotterdam.

Rotterdam is famous for its resilience, diversity and no-nonsense urban culture, and the port is the gateway to Europe. There is also a close relationship with Indonesia, since Jakarta and Rotterdam are sister-cities and working together on cultural heritage, water and many more topics. With the festival’s slogan #Openup, Rotterdam invited people to open up to each other, to different opinions, each other's stories, to each other's music and to celebrate.

Italy is this year’s winner, represented by singer Maneskin and his band with the mostly spoken glam-rock track Zitti e Buoni. This also means that Italy will organize next year’s edition of this festival.

As long as we are connected by music, there are no boundaries!

For more info visit this website: https://eurovision.tv/