Photocontest

Join the Instagram/Facebook/Twitter photography contest ‘Something old, something new, something orange, red, white & blue!’

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Estonia organizes a photography contest ‘Something old, something new, something orange, red, white & blue!’ on the occasion of 100 years bilateral diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Estonia.



With the Facebook/Instagram/Twitter photography contest, residents in Estonia are encouraged to take a photo that meets at least 2 of the 4 requirements from the title of the contest:

Something old,

something new,

something orange,

something red, white & blue

and to write a short story in English about: what have you always loved about the Netherlands and/or what have you always wanted to know about the Netherlands?

Post it on your Facebook and/or Instagram and/or Twitter account between May 3-31st by using these hashtags: #NLESTphotocontest2021 #NLEST100 #MadalmaadEesti100 (Note: the post on Facebook/Instagram/Twitter must be set to public view for us to be able to see it!)

3 Winners will be selected at the end of the contest period and invited (covid-19 permitting) for a meet & greet with the Ambassador to discuss their photos and to receive a goodiebag.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS INSTAGRAM/FACEBOOK/TWITTER CONTEST ‘Something old, something new, something orange, red, white & blue!’

Terms & Conditions of the contest are maintained by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Estonia, which is responsible for this contest ("Contest"). You may participate in the contest only if you agree to and accept the following Terms and Conditions applying to your use ("Terms and Conditions") without limitation or reservation. Read these terms and conditions carefully before participating in the contest.

The competition is held from Monday, 3 May 2021 12:00pm (GMT+1) to Monday 31 May 2021 11.59pm (GMT+1).

Residents who are in Estonia during can take part in the contest.

Valid entries must contain all of the following in their post:

Participants must upload a picture in their personal Facebook and/or Instagram and/or Twitter account.

Participants must write a short story in English about: what have you always loved about the Netherlands and/or what have you always wanted to know about the Netherlands?

The entries must be uploaded using the following hashtags: #NLESTphotocontest2021 #NLEST100 #MadalmaadEesti100

The post on Facebook/Instagram/Twitter must be set to public view.

The 3 winners’ photos and stories will be featured on the Facebook of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Estonia.

All qualified photos will be judged and scored by representatives from the Netherlands Embassy in Estonia.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Estonia reserves the right to substitute or replace the prize with any other prize of equal or similar value without prior notice.

Winners are responsible for collecting any prizes won in-person and will be required to submit your Instagram/Facebook/Twitter account and private message from the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Estonia to be eligible for prize collection. The award of prizes shall be subject to the identity verification of the winners to the full satisfaction of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Estonia.

The Contest is organised by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Estonia and is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook or Instagram or Twitter.

Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Estonia and other related parties are not responsible for any liabilities or disputes arising from the Contest.

By taking part in the Contest, the participant is providing personal information to the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Estonia and not to Facebook and/or Instagram and/or Twitter.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Estonia reserves the right in our sole discretion to reject any submissions.

Decision by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Estonia on all matters relating to the Contest shall be final and binding. Except for notification of the winners, we shall not be obliged to enter into any correspondence on any matter concerning the Contest.

By entering into this Contest, each contestant agrees that the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Estonia, its respective partners, contractors, and their respective officers, directors, and employees (the "relevant organisers") shall not be liable for injury, loss, claims or damage of any kind arising out of or in connection with participating in this Contest, the contestants' acts omissions or negligence, and/or from the acceptance or use/misuse of the prize awarded. Each contestant agrees to waive and release the relevant organisers from the above-mentioned claims and liabilities. This includes, without limitation, personal injury, death, and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation, or invasion of privacy, to the extent not prohibited by applicable written laws.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Estonia may vary these Terms and Conditions without prior notice, or withdraw or discontinue the Contest at any time without any notice or liability to any party.

By submitting the photos, participants confirm they own the copyright of the photo.