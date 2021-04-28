Shishani, An Unique Storytelling Concert

A special all-female collaboration was beautifully delivered through the storytelling concert by Shishani & Sisterhood on Sunday, April 25, 2021. The concert, which was recorded at the Tropen Museum, and the artist talk afterwards was streamed from the Bandung hall, Hotel Jakarta in Amsterdam.

Their unique performance clearly demonstrated the diversity and multi-disciplinary female artists involved. Shishani is a singer-songwriter, visual anthropologist and musicologist whose music transcends genres and cultures. She is Dutch and from Belgian and Namibian origin.

For Shishani & Sisterhood, she dives into the various art forms in Indonesia and creates a personal interpretation of the works that inspires her with the help of her team of Dutch female artists with Indonesian roots. She collaborates with spoken word artist Tieka Masfar, tifa group Tiga Batang Rumah, musician Wulan Dumatubun, dancer Asih Sungkono, batik expert Sabine Bolk, and bass player Jaimie van Hek.

The storytelling concert was followed by an Artist Talk hosted by Nancy Jouwe. The artist talk was about the basis of Shishani’s artistic framework, how she connected to the different histories and art forms in Indonesia and what of her own roots plays a role in the artistic process.

This program is a collaboration between Erasmus Huis, Beyond Walls, and audio Waargebeurd.

Watch the performance here.