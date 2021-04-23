A call for Dutch alumni in Sri Lanka

The Netherlands Alumni Association of Lanka or NAAL has reached 50 years of active networking this year! They invite their members to partake in the the 'Golden Jubilee' activities that will be organized throughout the year. Are you a Dutch alumni but not yet a member of NAAL, this would be a good time to join!

NAAL E-Conference

The first event to kick off the celebrations is an E-conference together with us the Netherlands embassy in Sri Lanka that will be held on the 5th of May at 5.30 pm.

You can join by registering yourself via this link. Upon registration, the organizing team will send a link for you to join through ZOOM.

NAAL survey

In order to improve future activities, NAAL is conducting a survey among it's members. Also if you are not yet a member but considering to becoming one, you can use this survey to let them know what you expect from them as your alumni organisation. Click here for access to the survey.

Thank you for you time and together with NAAL we hope to hear from you soon!