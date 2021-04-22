Call for Proposals: Civic Space Fund

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Indonesia is soliciting proposals for its 2021-2024 Civic Space Fund. This fund aims to promote capacity strengthening for civil society organizations in Indonesia. The Embassy therefore would like to invite eligible local civil society organizations in Indonesia to submit proposals on the relevant topics below.

Eligibility

The following organizations are eligible to apply for the Civic Space Fund.

The organization needs to have a proven track record in the particular field that they apply for, either based on the organization’s history or the individuals that will be working on the proposed project;

Applications from a consortium of organizations are allowed, with one organization appointed as the lead implementer.

The organization currently does not have running projects that are already funded by the Kingdom of the Netherlands;

Overall Goal

The Civic Space Fund is provided to strengthen civil society organisations and amplify their voices in the field that they work in, and is made available to create the opportunity to widen the room for civil society in Indonesia by helping or supporting to create a strong, vibrant civil society that holds public and private actors to account.

Priority themes

Freedom of religion and belief

Freedom of the press

Climate mitigation and adaptation

Criteria for application

Applicants should submit the application no later than 13 June 2021 (23:59 WIB) via email with the subject <CSF Call for Proposal – name of organization> to jak-pa@minbuza.nl, including:

A completed application form (maximum 3 pages) and a budget projection

Duration of the project is minimum three years and maximum four years.

Total budget per project amounts to a minimum of EUR 250,000 and a maximum of EUR 1,000,000.

Commercial and/or charity activities cannot be supported through the fund.

Selection procedure

The selection procedure for this call for proposals is split up into two rounds. In the first round, all applications will be assessed against the formal eligibility criteria and the priorities of the embassy. Please note that applications that are not fully completed or more than three pages will be excluded.

Successful applicants will be notified within 30 days following the announced deadline and will be asked to hand in a full proposal. Unsuccessful applicants will also be notified within the same timeframe, unfortunately no further correspondence regarding unsuccessful applications is possible.

Upon the submission of the full proposals, the Embassy will make a final selection of the successful projects, which are expected to start their implementation in October 2021. The Embassy has full discretion on the selection procedure and results.