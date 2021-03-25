Vacancy Press and Cultural Affairs Officer in Sarajevo
The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Sarajevo
is recruiting a local
Press and Cultural Affairs Officer
20 hours per week
(A fixed-term (part-time) contract will be offered for one year, which may be renewed in 2022)
Responsibilities
- Acting as a resource person for all press and media related matters and for all inquiries by external parties about the embassies work
- Implementing, monitoring and updating the communication strategy of the embassy
- Management of the social media account of the embassy and further widening of the embassy’s social media outreach and coverage
- Management of the public diplomacy funds and cultural funds, including responsibility for projects and activities which are supportive to the policy areas of the embassy
- Producing and distributing a daily news overview for internal use
- Drafting speeches for the (deputy) Head of Mission to be used for public appearances
- Occasional field visits outside Sarajevo
Qualifications
- Higher professional level, degree in communication studies, marketing, public diplomacy, political sciences, (public) administration or related fields with a broad interest covering i.e. international relations, (geo)politics.
- At least three years of work experience in the field of communication, public diplomacy, international relations.
- Knowledge of the local government and institutional framework, as well as of local civil society.
- Networker and team player: establishes and maintains contacts in a broad field of stakeholders and relevant actors. Maintaining a positive, constructive attitude and understands that our work is a team effort that can only succeed if everyone takes responsibility for his/her part.
- Excellent skills in CMS and social media platforms, MS Office and digital audio-visual content production.
- Excellent communication skills, oral and written.
- Good knowledge of local language(s) and English.
- Knowledge of the Dutch language is a plus.
The press and cultural affairs officer should be pro-active, independent, creative, with a good understanding of politically sensitive subjects. He/she should be able to work in a team and should have a flexible attitude.
If this position arouses your interest, please send your CV and application letter in English to SAR@minbuza.nl before 11 April 2021 close of business and include ‘[SURNAME] application ‘Press and cultural affairs officer’ in the subject of your e-mail.