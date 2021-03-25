Vacancy Press and Cultural Affairs Officer in Sarajevo

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Sarajevo is recruiting a local Press and Cultural Affairs Officer 20 hours per week (A fixed-term (part-time) contract will be offered for one year, which may be renewed in 2022)

Responsibilities

Acting as a resource person for all press and media related matters and for all inquiries by external parties about the embassies work

Implementing, monitoring and updating the communication strategy of the embassy

Management of the social media account of the embassy and further widening of the embassy’s social media outreach and coverage

Management of the public diplomacy funds and cultural funds, including responsibility for projects and activities which are supportive to the policy areas of the embassy

Producing and distributing a daily news overview for internal use

Drafting speeches for the (deputy) Head of Mission to be used for public appearances

Occasional field visits outside Sarajevo

Qualifications

Higher professional level, degree in communication studies, marketing, public diplomacy, political sciences, (public) administration or related fields with a broad interest covering i.e. international relations, (geo)politics.

At least three years of work experience in the field of communication, public diplomacy, international relations.

Knowledge of the local government and institutional framework, as well as of local civil society.

Networker and team player: establishes and maintains contacts in a broad field of stakeholders and relevant actors. Maintaining a positive, constructive attitude and understands that our work is a team effort that can only succeed if everyone takes responsibility for his/her part.

Excellent skills in CMS and social media platforms, MS Office and digital audio-visual content production.

Excellent communication skills, oral and written.

Good knowledge of local language(s) and English.

Knowledge of the Dutch language is a plus.

The press and cultural affairs officer should be pro-active, independent, creative, with a good understanding of politically sensitive subjects. He/she should be able to work in a team and should have a flexible attitude.

If this position arouses your interest, please send your CV and application letter in English to SAR@minbuza.nl before 11 April 2021 close of business and include ‘[SURNAME] application ‘Press and cultural affairs officer’ in the subject of your e-mail.