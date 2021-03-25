Go to contents

Vacancy Press and Cultural Affairs Officer in Sarajevo

News item | 25-03-2021 | 16:26

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Sarajevo

is recruiting a local

Press and Cultural Affairs Officer

20 hours per week

(A fixed-term (part-time) contract will be offered for one year, which may be renewed in 2022)

Responsibilities

  • Acting as a resource person for all press and media related matters and for all inquiries by external parties about the embassies work
  • Implementing, monitoring and updating the communication strategy of the embassy
  • Management of the social media account of the embassy and further widening of the embassy’s social media outreach and coverage
  • Management of the public diplomacy funds and cultural funds, including responsibility for projects and activities which are supportive to the policy areas of the embassy
  • Producing and distributing a daily news overview for internal use
  • Drafting speeches for the (deputy) Head of Mission to be used for public appearances
  • Occasional field visits outside Sarajevo

Qualifications

  • Higher professional level, degree in communication studies, marketing, public diplomacy, political sciences, (public) administration or related fields with a broad interest covering i.e. international relations, (geo)politics.
  • At least three years of work experience in the field of communication, public diplomacy, international relations.
  • Knowledge of the local government and institutional framework, as well as of local civil society.
  • Networker and team player: establishes and maintains contacts in a broad field of stakeholders and relevant actors. Maintaining a positive, constructive attitude and understands that our work is a team effort that can only succeed if everyone takes responsibility for his/her part.
  • Excellent skills in CMS and social media platforms, MS Office and digital audio-visual content production.
  • Excellent communication skills, oral and written.
  • Good knowledge of local language(s) and English.
  • Knowledge of the Dutch language is a plus.

The press and cultural affairs officer should be pro-active, independent, creative, with a good understanding of politically sensitive subjects. He/she should be able to work in a team and should have a flexible attitude.

If this position arouses your interest, please send your CV and application letter in English to SAR@minbuza.nl before 11 April 2021 close of business and include ‘[SURNAME] application ‘Press and cultural affairs officer’ in the subject of your e-mail.