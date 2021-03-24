Welcome Joost van Uum

Hi everyone, My name is Joost van Uum and I am the new addition to the agricultural and economical affair’s family. In the coming years I will be committed to trade promotion, attracting investments and negotiating market access for Dutch agriproducts. I will also support the policy of the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food quality (LNV) on sustainability in the field of climate smart and circular agriculture, food waste and post-harvest losses and smart logistics. This means farming with nature, rather than against it.

Previously, I have been working in The Hague at the Netherlands Space Office (NSO). NSO is established by the Dutch government to advice on the space policy, to develop the space program and to represent the Netherlands to international space organizations. As program manager I coordinated a team to facilitate and stimulate the use of satellite based information services. Furthermore I coordinated several international projects and was responsible for Indonesia, Cambodia and Bangladesh in the Geodata for Agriculture and Water (G4AW) program by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

My switch from space to agriculture seems a bit odd but actually there are many similarities. My task in the G4AW program was to stimulate partnerships between public organizations, extension departments, research institutes, NGO’s, farmer cooperatives, data/service operators and the private agricultural sector. Furthermore it was about promoting and supporting private investments for large scale, demand driven information services targeted at actors in the food production chain. The same challenges I see as well in my role as agricultural counsellor. It is all about connecting people, from knowledge institutes, private sector and government institutes in the agricultural supply chain and working together towards sustainable food systems.

Let’s see, what else can I tell you about me. I studied civil engineering and water management at the Wageningen University. When I’m not working I like to cycle and swim. Swimming is fine, but cycling in Jakarta can be quite challenging. I’m married with Arik, who is from Kediri (east Java). Because of her job at the UN it was not possible for her to join. However, we hope to visit each other as much as possible and as far as covid allows us.

Hope to see you soon, stay healthy and safe,

Joost van Uum,

Agriculture Counsellor

Accredited to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore